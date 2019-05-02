Maharshi Trailer Sets YouTube On Fire; Mahesh Babu Overtakes Jr NTR To Bag This Record!

Trending At No. 1

Maharshi trailer has garnered the interest of the audiences and it has been trending at the top spot ever since its release. It is still trending at no.1 even after completing 24 hours of its release.

Record Views In 24 Hours

Maharshi's trailer has broken some big records within 24 hours of release. The trailer has already pocketed above 8 Milion views within 24 hours of release and thus earning the non-Baahubali record for the most viewed Telugu movie trailer in 24 hours.

In 20 Hours

Maharshi took very less time to pocket this big record. According to the reports, the trailer earned this record after 20 hours of release within which it fetched 7 million views on YouTube.

Overtakes Aravinda Sametha & Naa Nuvve

Maharshi has comfortably overtaken Jr Ntr's Aravinda Sametha and last year's release Naa Nuvve. Aravinda Sametha had fetched 6.9 million views in 24 hours whereas Naa Nuvve had fetched 6.97 million views.

Falls Short In Likes

At the same time, Maharshi has failed to overtake Aravinda Sametha in this particular aspect. The trailer of the Jr NTR starrer had got above .32 million likes in 24 hours whereas Maharshi trailer has managed to get just .2 million Likes.