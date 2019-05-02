Maharshi Trailer Sets YouTube On Fire; Mahesh Babu Overtakes Jr NTR To Bag This Record!

English
    Maharshi trailer has been the talk of the social media ever since it announced its arrival on YouTube yesterday (May 01, 2019). The trailer of Mahesh Babu's 25th movie, has further increased the interest and expectations on this film, which has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh Babu fans whole-heartedly received Maharshi trailer, which has been well-cut with elements pleasing all sections of the audiences. Meanwhile, Maharshi trailer was bound to break many records on YouTube and the reports that have come in has clearly revealed that it has lived up to those expectations. Read to know more details regarding this.

    Trending At No. 1

    Maharshi trailer has garnered the interest of the audiences and it has been trending at the top spot ever since its release. It is still trending at no.1 even after completing 24 hours of its release.

    Record Views In 24 Hours

    Maharshi's trailer has broken some big records within 24 hours of release. The trailer has already pocketed above 8 Milion views within 24 hours of release and thus earning the non-Baahubali record for the most viewed Telugu movie trailer in 24 hours.

    In 20 Hours

    Maharshi took very less time to pocket this big record. According to the reports, the trailer earned this record after 20 hours of release within which it fetched 7 million views on YouTube.

    Overtakes Aravinda Sametha & Naa Nuvve

    Maharshi has comfortably overtaken Jr Ntr's Aravinda Sametha and last year's release Naa Nuvve. Aravinda Sametha had fetched 6.9 million views in 24 hours whereas Naa Nuvve had fetched 6.97 million views.

    Falls Short In Likes

    At the same time, Maharshi has failed to overtake Aravinda Sametha in this particular aspect. The trailer of the Jr NTR starrer had got above .32 million likes in 24 hours whereas Maharshi trailer has managed to get just .2 million Likes.

