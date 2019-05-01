English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Trailer Out: Mahesh Babu's Movie Looks Promising

    By
    |

    Update: The Maharshi trailer, featuring Mahesh Babu in three different avatars is out and it looks promising, The dialogues are quite impactful and pack a punch.

    Are you a fan of Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu? If yes, then we have some terrific news in store for you. In an exciting development, the eagerly-awaited Maharshi trailer is all set to be released at 8:10 PM today (May 1, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The buzz is that the trailer is going to feature 'Prince' in a new avatar and have an emotional touch to it. Maharshi has not been able to generate too much of buzz so far and many feel that this could change if the trailer takes social media by storm.

    Maharshi

    Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidapally is touted to be an emotional entertainer that revolves around the concept of organic farming. It has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her firs collaboration with the Super Star. Recently, the Aravinda Sametha girl had revealed that she felt quite emotkional after the shoot.

    "It was really an emotional moment, I think because we have been through this journey...there were highs, lows everything for so long together...wrap up for any film is so emotional," she had told Pinkvilla

    Actors Jagapathi Babu and allari Naresh too are a part of the cast.

    So, are you looking forward to Maharshi? Will it beat the odds and emerge as a hit? Tell us in the space below.

    Maharshi Storyline To Be Something Really Different? Surprising Deets Inside!

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue