      Maharshi TRP Rating: Mahesh Babu's Blockbuster Movie Is A Flop On Television!

      By Staff
      |

      Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer, which turned out to be one among the biggest hits of the year so far, premiered on television on October 6, 2019. The movie was aired on Gemini TV and now, reports regarding Maharshi's TRP rating has come. According to the reports, the movie registered a TRP rating of 9.2, which is considered to be pretty low, considering the stature of the film. Rumour has it that a better TRP rating was expected from a film like Maharshi, which is one among the highest-grossing Telugu movies of recent times.

      Maharshi TRP Rating: Mahesh Babus Blockbuster Movie Is A Flop On Television!

      Meanwhile, Maharshi is at the third spot in the list of Telugu movies of 2019 with top TRP ratings. F2, the Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer, is at the top spot and it had registered a TRP of 17.2 on its television premiere. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had emerged as a blockbuster and the family audiences had lapped up this complete entertainer.

      Kanchana 3, the Raghava Lawrence movie, also had put up a fine show as it had registered a TRP of around 13.0 for its television premiere. Samantha Akkineni's recent superhit movie Oh Baby!, which also had its television premiere during the Dussehra season, is next to Maharshi at the fourth spot and had registered a TRP rating of around 9.0. Nani starrer Jersey is at the fifth spot with a TRP rating of 8.8.

      Movie buffs had expected Maharshi to find a place in the top two slots with a TRP rating of above 13, but it failed to do so. Maharshi had made its premiere at 6:30 PM. The day of the premiere as well as the timings are being considered by a few as reasons for the disappointing show.

      Maharshi, directed by Vamsi Paidippally, featured Mahesh Babu in the role of Rishi. Along with Mahesh Babu, the film also featured Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in important roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 14:08 [IST]
