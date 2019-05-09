Maharshi Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Mahesh Babu Starrer

'Super Star'Mahesh Babu is beyond any doubt one of the most bankable and popular stars in the Telugu film industry today. Fondly called 'Prince', the much-loved mass hero is considered to be a synonym for greatness due to his gripping personality, chocolate-boy looks, remarkable versatility as an actor and a down-to-earth nature. During his chequered career, he has starred in quite a few blockbusters, and this has him prove that he is an A-lister in the truest sense.

At present, Mahesh Babu is in the limelight due his latest film Maharshi which is slated to him screens today (May 9, 2019). The movie, helmed by Yevadu director Vamshi Paidipally, features the actor in three avatars and this is its biggest highlight.

Maharshi stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is her first collaboration with the Spyder hero. The first shows of the film are set to begin and here is the Maharshi Twitter review.

Teja @tejatarak9999 A scene with Jaggu bhai followed by #PhirShuru song. Montage. Elevates MB 👍

#MaharshiDay #MaharshiFDFS #MaharshiPremiers #SSMB25 #Maharshi Steve Stifler @sambi_reddy_ Paidipalli paityam started..audience laughing like hell in emotional scenes..movie losing its track completely in second half #Maharshi Peter @urstrulyPeter 2nd half started on poor note ..scenes which have some soul have been looking very ordinary on screen bcoz of disastrous BGM and subtle acting.. #Maharshi #MaharshiOnMay9th Yashwin @YashwinHere Ah Acting, Ah elevation, Ah energy, Ah Emotion. Chaalu Saaamiiiii... ❤️ You r back. #Maharshi #MaharshiOnMay9th #SSMB25 #MaharshiMania Maharshi On May 9th @sk_kiran16 The journey begins !!! 😁😁 #Maharshi !! Wow what a narration n scenes !!! Fantastic!! #BlockBusterMaharshi!! pspk devotee @lifeforpawan #Maharshi I am completely involving in the story padara padara song superb Godla bandi fight highlight 👌👌👌👌

With emotional climax will be remember for long time ide kadha nee katha #Maharshi

Hittu film 4/5 SRIKANTH PRINCE @MaheshBabu_2 #Maharshi works beautifully as an emotional tale of a self-made man who wants to give back to the society. @directorvamshi delivers more than expected and extracts the best out of @urstrulyMahesh in a familiar role that still brings out something fresh. Last 45 mins 👌👌

