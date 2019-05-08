Maharshi Update: IT Raids At The Producer's House Before Hours Of Release? Deets Inside!

Maharshi is set to take over the theatre halls across the globe but a news has surfaced up which has come as a shocker for the team of the film as well as the fans. According to the new reports that have surfaced, IT raids are going at the house of Dil Raju, who is one among the producers of this Mahesh Babu movie.

This has happened hours before the grand release of this highly-awaited venture of Mahesh Babu, which is also the superstar's 25th movie. Some of the reports that have popped up on social media claim that the IT raids are to verify the pre-release business of the movie. Reports had come in that Maharshi has done a pre-release business of around Rs 150 crore, which also include the satellite as well as the digital rights.

Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally and the film is set for a big release. Reports have also come up that there will be a hike in the ticket prices in the theatres in the Hyderabad regions.The first show of the film is expected to begin at 4 AM and the film is expected to make a fabulous opening in the theatres across the globe.