English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Update: IT Raids At The Producer's House Before Hours Of Release? Deets Inside!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Maharshi is set to take over the theatre halls across the globe but a news has surfaced up which has come as a shocker for the team of the film as well as the fans. According to the new reports that have surfaced, IT raids are going at the house of Dil Raju, who is one among the producers of this Mahesh Babu movie.

    Maharshi Update: IT Raids At The Producers House Before Hours Of Release? Deets Inside!

    This has happened hours before the grand release of this highly-awaited venture of Mahesh Babu, which is also the superstar's 25th movie. Some of the reports that have popped up on social media claim that the IT raids are to verify the pre-release business of the movie. Reports had come in that Maharshi has done a pre-release business of around Rs 150 crore, which also include the satellite as well as the digital rights.

    Maharshi has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally and the film is set for a big release. Reports have also come up that there will be a hike in the ticket prices in the theatres in the Hyderabad regions.The first show of the film is expected to begin at 4 AM and the film is expected to make a fabulous opening in the theatres across the globe.

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 8, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue