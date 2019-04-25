English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Update: Jr NTR and Ram Charan To Come Together For The Mahesh Babu Movie?

    By
    |

    Maharshi is just a couple of weeks away from release and reportedly, the pre-release event of the movie is scheduled to be held on May 1, 2019. A whole lot of reports have been coming in regarding the pre-release event, which is expected to be a star-studded affair.

    If some of the reports that have come up are to be believed, Maharshi's pre-release event will be attended by Jr NTR and Ram Charan as well. If that happens, it would be great to see the three big stars and good friends, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, sharing the same dais. Earlier, Jr NTR had attended the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu's previous movie Bharat Ane Nenu.

    Maharshi Pre-release Event, Jr NTR And Ram Charan To Attend Maharshi Pre-release Event

    As you all know, Maharshi is the 25th film of Superstar Mahesh Babu. Certain reports have also come in that Maharshi pre-release event would pave way for yet another special occassion. According to the reports, the pre-release event will be attended by all the directors of Mahesh Babu's previous movies. Well, that indeed would be a great moment to watch out for.

    Maharshi pre-release event will be held at People's Plaza in Hyderabad. The film has been directed by Vamsi Paidippally and reportedly, the final round of post-production works of the film is progressing.

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue