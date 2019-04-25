Maharshi Update: Jr NTR and Ram Charan To Come Together For The Mahesh Babu Movie?

Maharshi is just a couple of weeks away from release and reportedly, the pre-release event of the movie is scheduled to be held on May 1, 2019. A whole lot of reports have been coming in regarding the pre-release event, which is expected to be a star-studded affair.

If some of the reports that have come up are to be believed, Maharshi's pre-release event will be attended by Jr NTR and Ram Charan as well. If that happens, it would be great to see the three big stars and good friends, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, sharing the same dais. Earlier, Jr NTR had attended the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu's previous movie Bharat Ane Nenu.

As you all know, Maharshi is the 25th film of Superstar Mahesh Babu. Certain reports have also come in that Maharshi pre-release event would pave way for yet another special occassion. According to the reports, the pre-release event will be attended by all the directors of Mahesh Babu's previous movies. Well, that indeed would be a great moment to watch out for.

Maharshi pre-release event will be held at People's Plaza in Hyderabad. The film has been directed by Vamsi Paidippally and reportedly, the final round of post-production works of the film is progressing.