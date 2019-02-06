Maharshi Updates: Mahesh Babu's 25th Movie May Not Release In April?
Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly looking forward to Maharshi, the upcoming film of Prince. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi ranks high on expectations and the film will feature the much-loved actor in two different avatars. The posters have sparked up interest in the minds of the audiences and Maharshi will definitely be among the biggest releases of this year. Meanwhile, a few unconfirmed reports have come up regarding the shoot and release of the film, which might not please the fans as they may have to wait a bit more for the movie. Read on to know more about the same here.
The Recent Schedule In Pollachi
Recently, reports had surfaced that some of the important scenes of the film were being canned in Pollachi. Interestingly, a few stills from the location of the movie were also leaked on social media and it went viral in no time.
The Latest Update
At the same time, an unconfirmed report has surfaced on social media that suggests that the shoot of the film is moving at a good pace and the entire filming is expected to be completed by March end.
Reports Regarding The Release Date
It was initially reported that Maharshi might come out in the theatres by the beginning of March but later, reports surfaced that the film might release by April end.
May Be Pushed Ahead A Bit
But, the report that has surfaced on social media suggests that the film may not come out in the theatres in April and might be pushed ahead to May. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet.