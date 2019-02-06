Maharshi Updates: Mahesh Babu's 25th Movie May Not Release In April?

The Recent Schedule In Pollachi

Recently, reports had surfaced that some of the important scenes of the film were being canned in Pollachi. Interestingly, a few stills from the location of the movie were also leaked on social media and it went viral in no time.

The Latest Update

At the same time, an unconfirmed report has surfaced on social media that suggests that the shoot of the film is moving at a good pace and the entire filming is expected to be completed by March end.

Reports Regarding The Release Date

It was initially reported that Maharshi might come out in the theatres by the beginning of March but later, reports surfaced that the film might release by April end.

May Be Pushed Ahead A Bit

But, the report that has surfaced on social media suggests that the film may not come out in the theatres in April and might be pushed ahead to May. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet.