Maharshi US Premieres Box Office Collections: Mahesh Babu Movie Gets A Racy Start!

Till Now

Maharshi has reportedly registered fabulous collections so far. According to the latest reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Maharshi has already minted above $500K from the premiere shows that the movie has had so far.

6th Movie Of Mahesh Babu

By crossing $500K within hours of its release, Maharshi has turned out to be the 6th movie of Mahesh Babu to go past $500K from the premieres in the US alone, which again is a big achievement.

Top South Indian Hero

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the most popular South Indian heroes out there and all of his movies have opened big. Now, Mahesh Babu has turned out to be the South Indian hero with a maximum number of movies in the $500K club from the premieres.

All Set To Reach Newer Heights

Maharshi is expected to reach newer heights at the USA box office in the hours to come. Going at this rate, the film would easily go past the $1M Mark. There are high chances for the film to break the previous record set by Spyder as well. Let us wait and see.