Maharshi US Premieres: Mahesh Babu's Movie Crushes Baahubali 2 In Style!

Last year, Mahesh Babu gave strong proof of his star power when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The movie, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva, featured 'Prince' in the role of a Chief Minister and did full justice to his mass hero image. With 2018 in the past, Mahesh Babu is currently awaiting the release of Maharshi which is the biggest release of the month. Just days before its release, the movie has beaten Baahubali 2 in style.

According to reports, Maharshi will have nearly 2,500 première shows in the US which is a new record for a Mahesh Babu starrer. Interestingly, Baahubali 2--regarded as the pride of Telugu cinema-- had 2,000 première shows in the US. Needless to say, this is quite a big development and proves that Mahesh Babu is one of Tollywood's biggest brands.

Maharshi, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is an emotional drama and features Mahesh Babu in three different avatars. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is her first movie with the Spyder hero. Allari Naresh and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast.

