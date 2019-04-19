English
    Maharshi Will Be Much Above Bharat Ane Nenu In All Aspects? Good News For Mahesh Babu Fans!

    Maharshi, which is Mahesh Babu's 25th movie, has already left the audiences talking about. The team has been coming up with updates on a regular basis in the form of the teaser, songs etc. The Telugu audiences have pinned high hopes on this Mahesh Babu movie directed by Vamsi Paidipilly.

    Well, if the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, it seems like the wait for the film will be worth it and the film will definitely live up to those expectations. Some of the reports doing the rounds on Twitter indicate that Maharshi will stand above Mahesh Babu's previous film Bharat Ane Nenu, both content wise as well as the presence of commercial elements or in any manner.

    Maharshi Will Be Much Above Bharat Ane Nenu In All Aspects? Good News For Mahesh Fans!

    This has definitely left the fans of Mahesh Babu quite excited. Maharshi has looked a promising affair right from its announcement days. The actor will reportedly be seen in three different get-ups in this film in which the superstar portrays a character named Rishi.

    We all know the huge impact Bharat Ane Nenu had created at the worldwide box office. If the latest reports regarding the prospects of Maharshi are to be believed, the film would be definitely capable of crossing Bharat Ane Nenu at the box office as well. Let us hope that Maharshi will emerge as a gigantic blockbuster at the box office.

    Friday, April 19, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
