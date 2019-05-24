Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (15 Days): Mahesh Babu Movie Is Eyeing Another Milestone?

Day 15 At The Box Office

Maharshi did a decent business even though the pace was lesser when compared to the previous days. In AP/TS regions, the film is expected to have collected between Rs 0.8 - 1 crore share on day 15.

Chennai Box Office

Maharshi has entered the third week of run in Chennai region with a decent number of shows. According to the reports, the film collected around Rs 98 lakh from the first 15 days of run in Chennai city and is sure to go past the 1-crore mark in this weekend.

Bengaluru Collections

Maharshi continued to remain as the most preferred film of the moviegoers in Bengaluru city even on its 15th day. According to the website BookMyShow, the film has turned out to be the top grossing movie in Bengaluru. The exact collections of the film in Bengaluru are not known.

Worldwide Box Office Update

Maharshi is expected to have fetched around Rs 1-1.5 crore share on its 15th day. The film has already gone past the 90-crore share mark at the worldwide box office. This upcoming weekend will be crucial for the film as the collections would decide whether the film could touch the 100-crore mark or not.