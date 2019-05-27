English
    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (18 Days): Mahesh Babu Movie Enjoys Another Decent Weekend

    By Staff
    |

    Maharshi's journey so far at the box office has been a fruitful one with the film fetching the desired results. It has been more than two weeks since this Mahesh Babu movie marked its big presence in the theatres across the globe and there hasn't been a single disappointing day for the movie. Maharshi continues to be a prominent presence in the theatres with the film enjoying yet another decent weekend in the theatres and continuing in the race. Maharshi has been doing a steady business at the box office. Read Maharshi worldwide collections (18 days) report to know further updates regarding the same.

    Day 18 At The Box Office

    Maharshi enjoyed yet another good Sunday at the box office. In the AP/TS regions, the film enjoyed a good day. Especially, the night shows in many of the centres registered house full shows, which talks about the priority that the film still holds among the family audiences.

    Chennai Collections

    In Chennai, Maharshi has gone past one more special milestone. On its 18th day, Maharshi went past the 1-crore mark. The movie has collected Rs 1.02 crore from Chennai city within the 18 days of run so far.

    Back-to-back Movies

    With Maharshi also entering the 1-crore club at the Chennai box office, Mahesh Babu has got yet another film in the coveted club. Most importantly, Mahesh Babu's previous film Bharat Ane Nenu too had entered the club.

    Other Centres

    In Bengaluru, Maharshi continues to be in the race, despite other releases coming out in the theatres. On the other hand, at the USA box office, the film is expected to have collected $1.85M so far.

    Total Worldwide Collections

    If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi is expected to have collected around 1.25-1.5 crore share on its 18th day at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to have touched the 95-crore mark share in total and 160-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 8:52 [IST]
