Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (18 Days): Mahesh Babu Movie Enjoys Another Decent Weekend

Day 18 At The Box Office

Maharshi enjoyed yet another good Sunday at the box office. In the AP/TS regions, the film enjoyed a good day. Especially, the night shows in many of the centres registered house full shows, which talks about the priority that the film still holds among the family audiences.

Chennai Collections

In Chennai, Maharshi has gone past one more special milestone. On its 18th day, Maharshi went past the 1-crore mark. The movie has collected Rs 1.02 crore from Chennai city within the 18 days of run so far.

Back-to-back Movies

With Maharshi also entering the 1-crore club at the Chennai box office, Mahesh Babu has got yet another film in the coveted club. Most importantly, Mahesh Babu's previous film Bharat Ane Nenu too had entered the club.

Other Centres

In Bengaluru, Maharshi continues to be in the race, despite other releases coming out in the theatres. On the other hand, at the USA box office, the film is expected to have collected $1.85M so far.

Total Worldwide Collections

If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi is expected to have collected around 1.25-1.5 crore share on its 18th day at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to have touched the 95-crore mark share in total and 160-crore mark at the worldwide box office.