English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Mahesh Babu Movie Joins This Coveted Club!!

    By Staff
    |

    Maharshi mania still rules Tollywood with the Mahesh Babu movie in no mood to slow down at the box office. The 25th film of Mahesh Babu, directed by Vamshi Paidippally has successfully completed the two weeks of run in the theatres across the globe. All throughout these two weeks, Maharshi has performed in an impressive manner irrespective of being weekdays or weekends. How good was the 14th day for Maharshi at the box office window? Did the Mahesh Babu movie complete the second week of run in style? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (2 weeks) report to know further details regarding this.

    Day 14 At Box Office

    Maharshi completed its second week of run in the theatres across the globe in a decent manner. If the reports are to be believed, Maharshi registered decent collections, especially in the AP/TS regions even though it was lesser than the previous days of the week.

    Worldwide Collections

    Meanwhile, if the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi is expected to have crossed one more major milestone at the box office. Reportedly, the film has joined the 150-crore club within 2 weeks of run in the theatres.

    Expected Share

    Earlier, Maharshi went past Srimanthudu's share within 12 days. The film is expected to have collected above 2 crore on its 14th day. Reportedly, Maharshi has gone past the 90-crore mark in terms of share as well.

    Second Movie Of Mahesh Babu

    With such good collections, Maharshi has turned out to be the second film of Mahesh Babu to go past the 90-crore share mark. Bharat Ane Nenu is the previous film that achieved this feat.

    The Way Ahead

    Maharshi is expected to maintain decent momentum in the upcoming days as well. All eyes are on to see whether Maharshi would go on to touch the 100-crore share mark. Let us wait and see.

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue