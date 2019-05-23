Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (2 Weeks): Mahesh Babu Movie Joins This Coveted Club!!

Day 14 At Box Office

Maharshi completed its second week of run in the theatres across the globe in a decent manner. If the reports are to be believed, Maharshi registered decent collections, especially in the AP/TS regions even though it was lesser than the previous days of the week.

Worldwide Collections

Meanwhile, if the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi is expected to have crossed one more major milestone at the box office. Reportedly, the film has joined the 150-crore club within 2 weeks of run in the theatres.

Expected Share

Earlier, Maharshi went past Srimanthudu's share within 12 days. The film is expected to have collected above 2 crore on its 14th day. Reportedly, Maharshi has gone past the 90-crore mark in terms of share as well.

Second Movie Of Mahesh Babu

With such good collections, Maharshi has turned out to be the second film of Mahesh Babu to go past the 90-crore share mark. Bharat Ane Nenu is the previous film that achieved this feat.

The Way Ahead

Maharshi is expected to maintain decent momentum in the upcoming days as well. All eyes are on to see whether Maharshi would go on to touch the 100-crore share mark. Let us wait and see.