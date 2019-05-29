Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (20 Days): Mahesh Babu Movie Enters The Top 5 List!

Day 20 At The Box Office

Maharshi has definitely slowed down at the box office but still, the film managed to fetch good collections, considering that the film is in its third week. In the top centres, the film continues to register houseful shows.

Tanil Nadu Collections

Maharshi has performed to expectations in Tamil Nadu with Chennai being the best centre. According to the reports, the film has collected a share of above Rs 3.48 crore from TN and thus making it the second-best top-grossing movie.

Better Than Recent Releases?

Going by the trend in the collections during the weekdays, it seems like Maharshi continues to be the most-preferred movie of the audiences with the movie expected to have overtaken the other recent releases as well.

Worldwide Collections

Maharshi is expected to have collected between 0.7 - 1 crore share on its 20th day at the worldwide box office. At the same time, the film has already gone past another milestone. It has been officially announced that Maharshi has fetched above Rs 175 crore gross at the worldwide box office.