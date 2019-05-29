Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (20 Days): Mahesh Babu Movie Enters The Top 5 List!
Maharshi has turned out to be a big winner at the box office. The Mahesh Babu movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally has turned this summer season a fruitful one for the Telugu film industry. It has already gone past the 150-crore mark at the worldwide box office and there is no stopping Maharshi even in the third week of release. It is quite a good sight to see big films maintaining the pace even after the initial weeks of run. How well did Maharshi perform on its 20th day at the worldwide box office? Read Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (20 Days) report to get a clear picture regarding this.
Day 20 At The Box Office
Maharshi has definitely slowed down at the box office but still, the film managed to fetch good collections, considering that the film is in its third week. In the top centres, the film continues to register houseful shows.
Tanil Nadu Collections
Maharshi has performed to expectations in Tamil Nadu with Chennai being the best centre. According to the reports, the film has collected a share of above Rs 3.48 crore from TN and thus making it the second-best top-grossing movie.
Better Than Recent Releases?
Going by the trend in the collections during the weekdays, it seems like Maharshi continues to be the most-preferred movie of the audiences with the movie expected to have overtaken the other recent releases as well.
Worldwide Collections
Maharshi is expected to have collected between 0.7 - 1 crore share on its 20th day at the worldwide box office. At the same time, the film has already gone past another milestone. It has been officially announced that Maharshi has fetched above Rs 175 crore gross at the worldwide box office.