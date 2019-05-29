English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (20 Days): Mahesh Babu Movie Enters The Top 5 List!

    By Staff
    |

    Maharshi has turned out to be a big winner at the box office. The Mahesh Babu movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally has turned this summer season a fruitful one for the Telugu film industry. It has already gone past the 150-crore mark at the worldwide box office and there is no stopping Maharshi even in the third week of release. It is quite a good sight to see big films maintaining the pace even after the initial weeks of run. How well did Maharshi perform on its 20th day at the worldwide box office? Read Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (20 Days) report to get a clear picture regarding this.

    Day 20 At The Box Office

    Maharshi has definitely slowed down at the box office but still, the film managed to fetch good collections, considering that the film is in its third week. In the top centres, the film continues to register houseful shows.

    Tanil Nadu Collections

    Maharshi has performed to expectations in Tamil Nadu with Chennai being the best centre. According to the reports, the film has collected a share of above Rs 3.48 crore from TN and thus making it the second-best top-grossing movie.

    Better Than Recent Releases?

    Going by the trend in the collections during the weekdays, it seems like Maharshi continues to be the most-preferred movie of the audiences with the movie expected to have overtaken the other recent releases as well.

    Worldwide Collections

    Maharshi is expected to have collected between 0.7 - 1 crore share on its 20th day at the worldwide box office. At the same time, the film has already gone past another milestone. It has been officially announced that Maharshi has fetched above Rs 175 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

    More MAHESH BABU News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue