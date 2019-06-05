Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (27 Days): Might FAIL To Achieve This Big Record?

Day 27 At Box Office

Maharshi continues to impress with its steady performance on the weekdays. The film enjoyed a decent Tuesday at the box office and is expected to have collected a share of above Rs .3 crore from the worldwide box office on day 27.

Total Worldwide Share

If reports are to be believed, the film has already break-even at the worldwide box office and is expected to have touched the Rs 105-crore share mark within the 27 days of run in the theatres across the globe.

Can It Overtake Bharat Ane Nenu?

Now, all eyes are on whether Maharshi would go on to overtake Bharat Ane Nenu in terms of share at the worldwide box office. Bharat Ane Nenu is by far the biggest hit of Mahesh Babu, while share is considered Bharat Ane Nenu is expected to have collected above 120-crore share.

What Affected Maharshi?

Maharshi has enjoyed a spectacular run in the AP/TS regiosn, where it has reportedly overtaken Bharat Ane Nenu. But, Maharshi failed to overtake Bharat Ane Nenu in the overseas regions, where the latter had collected almost double that of Maharshi.

The Way Ahead

Well, it isn't that Maharshi won't overtake Bharat Ane Nenu but it will have to perform exceedingly well in the upcoming days to achieve that. Within 27 days, the movie is expected to have touched the 105-crore mark. Maharshi is sure to enjoy another decent day at the box office with the film getting decent advance booking for today as well.