Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (3 Weeks): Mahesh Babu Movie Achieves This Big Record?
Maharshi mania continues to reign supreme at the Tollywood box office and the Mahesh Babu movie has emerged as a huge blockbuster. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally has successfully completed three weeks of run in the theatres. Maharshi made it a point not to make a huge drop in any of the days and it needs to be said that the Mahesh Babu movie has made a real big impact at the box office. Maharshi has already crossed many of the important milestones and now, it needs to be seen whether the film has managed to achieve yet another important record as well. Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (3 Weeks) report to know more about this.
Day 21 At The Box Office
Day 21 was fairly good for the movie considering that it was a weekday and the film was in the third week of run. There was a decrease in the collections but still it wasn't a worrying one as it was a gradual drop.
Worldwide Collections
As mentioned above, the film performed decently at the AP/TS regions. At the same time, the Mahesh Babu starrer is expected to have made a share of above Rs 50 lakh on its 21st day at the worldwide box office.
A New Record
It has already been announced that Maharshi has gone past the Rs 175 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Now, some of the reports doing the rounds on social media claim that it has crossed the 100-crore share mark as well.
A Big Achievement
If those reports turn out to be true, it would be a great achievement for Mahesh Babu as he would be the second actor with two movies that have crossed 100-crore share mark. Only Prabhas has done this before with the Baahubali series of movies.