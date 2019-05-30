Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (3 Weeks): Mahesh Babu Movie Achieves This Big Record?

Day 21 At The Box Office

Day 21 was fairly good for the movie considering that it was a weekday and the film was in the third week of run. There was a decrease in the collections but still it wasn't a worrying one as it was a gradual drop.

Worldwide Collections

As mentioned above, the film performed decently at the AP/TS regions. At the same time, the Mahesh Babu starrer is expected to have made a share of above Rs 50 lakh on its 21st day at the worldwide box office.

A New Record

It has already been announced that Maharshi has gone past the Rs 175 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Now, some of the reports doing the rounds on social media claim that it has crossed the 100-crore share mark as well.

A Big Achievement

If those reports turn out to be true, it would be a great achievement for Mahesh Babu as he would be the second actor with two movies that have crossed 100-crore share mark. Only Prabhas has done this before with the Baahubali series of movies.