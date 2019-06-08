Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (30 Days): How Much Has The Movie Collected So Far?

30 Days Collections

According to trade reports, Maharshi is still going strong at the worldwide box office and raking in the moolah. The film's total collections stand at around Rs 103 crore, which is a good figure. Maharshi has already crossed the break-even and emerged a hit.

A Hit In AP/TS

Not surprisingly, Maharshi has fared exceptionally well at the AP/TS box office and proved to be a commercial success. The movie's total share stands at around Rs 82 crore, which is a healthy figure.

Some Bad News

Maharshi has, however, underperformed at the US box office and is likely to end up a failure. Similarly, it has not lived up to expectations in the Australia region.

He Was Right

While speaking at the Maharshi pre-release event, distributor Dil Raju had said that he was happy about the final output and hinted that the film would hit the bulls-eye.

"Almost worked on this project on three years. Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie i had tears in my eyes," he had said.

His words seem to have become a reality.

To Conclude…

Early trends suggest that the film is going to stay fairly stable for a few more days and remain the top choice of the target audience. Enough said!