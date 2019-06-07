Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (4 Weeks): Set For A Phenomenal Achievement?

Arrival Of The New Releases

Much like the previous week, some promising movies have come in to the theatres this week as well. Bharat, Hippi, Seven etc., are the films that releases in the theatres and has these movies affected Maharshi?

Day 29 At The Box Office

The steady collections that the film received on its 29th day at the box office prove that the new releases haven't affected Maharshi much with the film's target audiences still preferring the Mahesh Babu starrer.

At Bengaluru

Bengaluru has been one among the top performing centres for Maharshi after the AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the film has as many 38 shows/day in Bengaluru city on its fifth week and the movie is expected to make a share of Rs 6 crore in its complete run.

Worldwide Collections

Maharshi is expected to have made a share of around Rs .5 crore on its 29th day at the worldwide box office. The film is all set to touch the Rs 105 crore share mark at the worldwide box office.

Phenomenal Achievement?

Well, Maharshi is still running in a good number of theatres in AP/TS regions. The film is all set to enjoy yet another good week. We might see Maharshi performing as good as its fourth week, which would be indeed a big achievement for a film that is in its fifth week.