Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (4 Weeks): Set For A Phenomenal Achievement?
Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role has been enjoying a phenomenal outing at the box office. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial has turned out to be a film that has appealed well to the masses as well as the family audiences. The long run that Maharshi has been enjoying gives a solid support to the statement that family audiences are in love with the movie. If reports are to be believed, the film has been receiving a good number of repeated viewership as well. Now, the film has successfully completed 4 weeks of run in the theatres and has now entered the fifth week. Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (4 weeks) report to know more about the collections of the film.
Arrival Of The New Releases
Much like the previous week, some promising movies have come in to the theatres this week as well. Bharat, Hippi, Seven etc., are the films that releases in the theatres and has these movies affected Maharshi?
Day 29 At The Box Office
The steady collections that the film received on its 29th day at the box office prove that the new releases haven't affected Maharshi much with the film's target audiences still preferring the Mahesh Babu starrer.
At Bengaluru
Bengaluru has been one among the top performing centres for Maharshi after the AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the film has as many 38 shows/day in Bengaluru city on its fifth week and the movie is expected to make a share of Rs 6 crore in its complete run.
Worldwide Collections
Maharshi is expected to have made a share of around Rs .5 crore on its 29th day at the worldwide box office. The film is all set to touch the Rs 105 crore share mark at the worldwide box office.
Phenomenal Achievement?
Well, Maharshi is still running in a good number of theatres in AP/TS regions. The film is all set to enjoy yet another good week. We might see Maharshi performing as good as its fourth week, which would be indeed a big achievement for a film that is in its fifth week.