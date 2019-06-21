Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (43 Days): Mahesh Babu's Movie Reaches A Big Milestone
The much-hyped Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi hit screens on May 9, 2019 and opened to a phenomenal response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. It remained strong over the next few days and ended its opening week on a solid note. As new releases such as ABCD And Sita failed to make any impact, Maharshi remained the top pick of fans in the subsequent weeks as well. More than 40 days after its release, Maharshi is still creating new records at the box office.
Mahesh Beats Chiranjeevi
According to trade estimates, Maharshi has collected Rs 104.11 crore at the Worldwide box office in 43 days and emerged a smash hit. In doing so, it has beaten Khaidi No 150, which ended its run with a share of Rs 104 crore.
A Hit At Home
The film's total share at the AP/TS box office stands at around Rs 83 crore, which is an enviable figure. Maharshi has already crossed breakeven and this means that it is in the green.
Mahesh Shows His Mettle
In 2017, Mahesh Babu suffered a big setback when Spyder bombed at the box office and failed to impress fans. Last year, he bounced back with Bharat Ane Nenu that did well at the box office and impressed the target audience. With Maharshi, he has delivered two hits in a row and proved his mettle.
Dil Raju Was Right
During the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the movie would exceed expectations and click with fans.
"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.
The box office numbers strongly suggest that he was right.
The Road Ahead...
Mahesh Babu will soon be beginning work on Sarileru Neekavvaru that is the 26th film of his career. The movie, slated to hit screens during Sankranthi 2020, features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.
