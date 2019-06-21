Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (43 Days): Mahesh Babu's Movie Reaches A Big Milestone

Mahesh Beats Chiranjeevi

According to trade estimates, Maharshi has collected Rs 104.11 crore at the Worldwide box office in 43 days and emerged a smash hit. In doing so, it has beaten Khaidi No 150, which ended its run with a share of Rs 104 crore.

A Hit At Home

The film's total share at the AP/TS box office stands at around Rs 83 crore, which is an enviable figure. Maharshi has already crossed breakeven and this means that it is in the green.

Mahesh Shows His Mettle

In 2017, Mahesh Babu suffered a big setback when Spyder bombed at the box office and failed to impress fans. Last year, he bounced back with Bharat Ane Nenu that did well at the box office and impressed the target audience. With Maharshi, he has delivered two hits in a row and proved his mettle.

Dil Raju Was Right

During the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the movie would exceed expectations and click with fans.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

The box office numbers strongly suggest that he was right.

The Road Ahead...

Mahesh Babu will soon be beginning work on Sarileru Neekavvaru that is the 26th film of his career. The movie, slated to hit screens during Sankranthi 2020, features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.