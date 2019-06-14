Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (5 Weeks): Mahesh Babu Proves He Is The Boss!

5 Weeks Box Office Report

Maharshi's 5-week share at the worldwide box office stands at nearly Rs 103.5 crore, which is a solid figure. The film has already reached breakeven and this means that it has emerged as a profitable venture.

A Failure In The US

Maharshi has, however, not fared too well at the US box office. Its 5-week share stands at around Rs 7 crore, which suggests that its distributors will suffer some losses.

Sets The AP/TS Box Office On Fire

The film has fared pretty well at the AP/TS box office and emerged a profitable venture. Its 5-week share is Rs 82 crore, which is a good figure. It has, however, not been able to reach breakeven in Ceded where it has collected around Rs 10 crore.

He Was Right

During the Maharshi pre-release event, ace producer Dil Raju had said that the film would fare well at the box office and exceed expectations.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

It seems that his prophecy has more or less come true.

The Road Ahead...

With Maharshi setting the cash registers ringing, Mahesh Babu is set to turn his attention to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the 26th movie of his career. The film, to be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi, is slated to hit the screens during Sankranti 2020. The buzz is that the film is going to be a lively entertainer.