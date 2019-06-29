Maharshi Completes 50 Days At Worldwide Box Office: Mahesh Mania Runs Wild

Maharshi 50 Days Collections

According to latest reports, Maharshi has collected a share of Rs 104.5 crore at the worldwide box office in 50 days and proved to be a hit. As the film needed to collect a share of Rs 101 crore in order to breakeven, it has yielded profits for most distributors.

Mahashi Destroys The Competition

The Maharshi tsunami affected the business of films such as Sita and Killer, which created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The film also passed the NGK test with flying colours. Needless to say, this bears testimony to the Super Star's star power.

Two In A Row For Mahesh

Last year, Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for a fantastic reason when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the ticket window and clicked with the target audience. With Maharshi, ‘Prince' has made it two in a row and proved his mettle.

To Conclude

During the Maharshi pre-release event, ace distributor Dil Raju had thanked Vamshi for dedicating a significant part of his life to Maharshi and implied that the film would be a hit.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had said.

Vamshi's efforts sure seem to have paid off.