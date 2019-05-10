Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 1): A Stellar Beginning For The Mahesh Babu Movie!

A Grand Release

Maharshi has reportedly turn out to be the biggest Telugu movie release of the year so far. The film has been released in above 1900 screens across the globe. Reportedly, the film got lesser number of screens in overseas centres since Avengers Endgame is still running to good responses.

The Pre-booking

Pre-booking for the Mahesh Babu starrer was solid with tickets getting sold out like hot cakes. Even in centres outside Telugu regions like Chennai, Bangalore etc., the film showed a very positive trend. The movie collected huge collections from the premieres in the US as well. Reportedly, it went past the $1M mark.

At Chennai Box Office

Maharshi has got a very good start at the Chennai box office as well. According to the reports, the film has minted around Rs 23 lakh on its first day from the Chennai box office.

In Australia

Maharshi has reportedly got a very good beginning at the Australia box office. If reports are to be believed, the film collected around $115K on its first day from Australia, which are good numbers considering that the film released on Thursday.

A New Record

Maharshi has been released in some of the centres of Kerala as well. It has set a new record in terms of direct Telugu movie releases. The film fetched Rs 2.9 lakh on its first day from Kerala box office, which again is a new record.

Expected Day 1 Collections

Going by the response that the film received on its day 1 at the theatres, Maharshi is expected to have collected above Rs 60 crore collections at the worldwide box office and made a share of above Rs 30 crore.

The Top Grosser (Non-Baahubali)

The record for the top day 1 grosser at the worldwide box office is being held by the Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi, which made a share of close to Rs 39 crore. Let us wait for official updates to get a clear picture on whether Maharshi has crossed that mark or not.