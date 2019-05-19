Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 10): Mahesh Babu Movie Continues To Impress!

Day 10

Maharshi enjoyed a decent second Saturday at the box office with the film registering steady collections. If the reports are anything to go by, despite the hiccups for the morning shows in AP/TS regions, the film raced ahead with good collections for the later shows, especially in AP/TS regions.

Other Regions

Maharshi continues to put up an impressive performance in Bangalore and Chennai. In Bangalore, the film registered a good number of house full shows on day 10. Coming to Chennai, the film maintained decent collections despite Mr Local stepping in to the scene.

Day 10 At USA Box Office

USA has not been the top performing regions for Maharshi and the film was expected to collect more. However, the second Saturday was very good for the film in comparison to the other days. If the reports are to be believed, the film collected $67K on day 10 from USA.

Day 10 At UA Box Office

Recently, Maharshi became the second film of Mahesh Babu to cross the Rs 8 crore mark share. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have gone past the 8.5 crore mark on the 10th day of release.

Worrldwide Box Office

If the reports doing the rounds online are to be believed, Maharshi is expected to have fetched above Rs 3 crore share at the worldwide box office on day 10. If the collections are to go by, the film has gone past the 80-crore share mark on Saturday.