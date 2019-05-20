Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 11): Emerges As The Top Grosser Of This Year!
Maharshi has been racing ahead at the box office and the Mahesh Babu movie has indeed turned out to be one of the best performing Telugu movies of the recent times. The good run that the film enjoyed even during the weekdays prove that Maharshi has conquered the hearts of the audiences. After a very good first week, the film was expected to enjoyed a decent second weekend and it enjoyed a good second Saturday as well. Maharshi was expected to maintain the good momentum on Sunday as well. How well did Maharshi perform on its 11th day at the box office? Read Maharshi box office collections day 11 report to know more about this.
Nizam: Rs 25.4 Cr
Ceeded: Rs 9.06 Cr
Guntur: Rs 7.86 Cr
Vizag: Rs 8.94 Cr
East: Rs 7.92 Cr
West: Rs 5.51 Cr
Krishna: Rs 5.42 Cr
Nellore: Rs 2.70 Cr
AP & TS:Rs 72.79 Cr
Day 11
Maharshi's second Sunday at the box office was reportedly a good one. The Mahesh Babu movie registered decent occupancy rates in many of the centres. Especially in AP/TS regions, the film witnessed huge rush on its 11th day as well.
Chennai City
Maharshi enjoyed yet another decent day at the Chennai city despite new Tamil movies entering in to competition. According to the reports, the film has grossed Rs 93 lakh from 11 days at the Chennai city, which are decent numbers. The movie is expected to go past the 1-crore mark this week.
Bengaluru Region
Maharshi continues to perform extremely well in the Bengaluru city with a good number of house full shows, especially in the multiplexes. The movie remained one of the top grossing movies of the Bengaluru region in the 11th day as well.
USA Box Office
Maharshi was the top performing Telugu movie at the USA box office on the 11th day as well. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected above $34K on its 11th day of release.
Overtakes F2
Maharshi has taken its tally of collections to new levels. If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi has already overtaken this year's blockbuster movie F2 to emerge as the top grossing Telugu movie of the year.
Worldwide Collections
The movie was expected to go past the 85-crore share mark by the end of its second weekend and if the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film has went on to achieve the same successfully by the end of the 11th day.
