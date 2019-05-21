Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 12): How Good Was The Second Monday For The Movie?

Day 12 At Box Office

Being a Monday, a slight dip was expected, which the film had in comparison with Saturday and Sunday. However, the reports that have been doing the rounds claim that day 12 was higher than day 9, which is definitely a very good sign for the movie.

At The US Box Office

Maharshi went past the $1.7M at the US box office with the film performing well during the weekend. If reports are to be believed, the film faced a slight dip in the collections on day 12 at the US box office.

ROI

In Chennai, the film is expected to touch the 1-crore mark during this weekdays. On the other hand, Maharshi again turned out to be the top grossing Telugu movie in Bengaluru, even on its 12th day in the theatres.

Overseas Regions

Maharshi has emerged as the top performing Telugu movies of this year in the overseas regions. If reports are to be believed, it has collected Rs 19 crore so far and has overtaken the collections of F2.

Worldwide Collections

If reports are to be believed, Maharshi has gone past the Rs 85-crore mark share at the worldwide box office. The movie is expected to have done a business of around Rs 2-2.5 crore share on day 12. It means that the film is nearing the 90-crore mark.