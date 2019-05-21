English
    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 12): How Good Was The Second Monday For The Movie?

    By Staff
    |

    Not often we get to see films like Maharshi, which live up to the expectations despite coming in with huge baggage of expectations. Mahesh Babu's Maharshi hit theatres on May 9, 2019 and ever since that day, the film has been ruling the box office. With Maharshi also emerging as a sensational hit at the box office, the first half of the year has been a memorable one for the Telugu film industry. Maharshi had scored high marks for the Monday test last week. How good was the second Monday for this Mahesh Babu movie? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (day 12) report to know the answers.

    Day 12 At Box Office

    Being a Monday, a slight dip was expected, which the film had in comparison with Saturday and Sunday. However, the reports that have been doing the rounds claim that day 12 was higher than day 9, which is definitely a very good sign for the movie.

    At The US Box Office

    Maharshi went past the $1.7M at the US box office with the film performing well during the weekend. If reports are to be believed, the film faced a slight dip in the collections on day 12 at the US box office.

    ROI

    In Chennai, the film is expected to touch the 1-crore mark during this weekdays. On the other hand, Maharshi again turned out to be the top grossing Telugu movie in Bengaluru, even on its 12th day in the theatres.

    Overseas Regions

    Maharshi has emerged as the top performing Telugu movies of this year in the overseas regions. If reports are to be believed, it has collected Rs 19 crore so far and has overtaken the collections of F2.

    Worldwide Collections

    If reports are to be believed, Maharshi has gone past the Rs 85-crore mark share at the worldwide box office. The movie is expected to have done a business of around Rs 2-2.5 crore share on day 12. It means that the film is nearing the 90-crore mark.

