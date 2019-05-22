English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 13): Overtakes Srimanthudu To Reach A New Milestone!

    By Staff
    |

    Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer has turned out to be the movie of the year so far. By enjoying a grand run in the theatres, Maharshi has etched a prominent place in the list of the top grossers of the Telugu film industry. Maharshi is now in the second week of run and the film has maintained a consistent pace as far as box office collections are concerned. After enjoying a decent second Monday, Maharshi was touted to do a fine business on Tuesday as well. How good was day 13 for Maharshi at the worldwide box office? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections day 13 to know more about the same.

    Day 13 At The Box Office

    If reports are to be believed, Maharshi enjoyed yet another decent day at the box office with the collections being as good as day 12. However, it is being reported that there was a slight dip in the collections for the night shows, since it was raining.

    Break-even Collections

    Maharshi has already turned out to be a profitable ventures in many of the centres. If reports are to be believed, the film has entered the break-even zone in regions like UA, Karnataka etc. If reports are to be believed, the film has fetched Rs 9.63 crore from the 13 days of run in UA regions.

    Worldwide Collections

    Maharshi is expected to have fetched a total share of above Rs 2 crore at the worldwide box office on its 13th day at the worldwide box office, which are pretty decent numbers, considering it is a weekday.

    Overtakes Srimanthudu

    Meanwhile, Maharshi has reportedly overtaken the collections of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster movie Srimanthudu. The 2016 movie had made a share of Rs 87 crore which Maharshi overtook within 12 days of run.

    Maharshi Collections

    If reports are to be believed, the film made a share of Rs 87.63 crore from the 12 days of run. The film is expected to have somewhere around Rs 90 crore share within the 13 days of run in the theatres.

    READ: Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 12): How Good Was The Second Monday For The Movie?

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue