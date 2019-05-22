Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 13): Overtakes Srimanthudu To Reach A New Milestone!

Day 13 At The Box Office

If reports are to be believed, Maharshi enjoyed yet another decent day at the box office with the collections being as good as day 12. However, it is being reported that there was a slight dip in the collections for the night shows, since it was raining.

Break-even Collections

Maharshi has already turned out to be a profitable ventures in many of the centres. If reports are to be believed, the film has entered the break-even zone in regions like UA, Karnataka etc. If reports are to be believed, the film has fetched Rs 9.63 crore from the 13 days of run in UA regions.

Worldwide Collections

Maharshi is expected to have fetched a total share of above Rs 2 crore at the worldwide box office on its 13th day at the worldwide box office, which are pretty decent numbers, considering it is a weekday.

Overtakes Srimanthudu

Meanwhile, Maharshi has reportedly overtaken the collections of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster movie Srimanthudu. The 2016 movie had made a share of Rs 87 crore which Maharshi overtook within 12 days of run.

Maharshi Collections

If reports are to be believed, the film made a share of Rs 87.63 crore from the 12 days of run. The film is expected to have somewhere around Rs 90 crore share within the 13 days of run in the theatres.