Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 13): Overtakes Srimanthudu To Reach A New Milestone!
Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer has turned out to be the movie of the year so far. By enjoying a grand run in the theatres, Maharshi has etched a prominent place in the list of the top grossers of the Telugu film industry. Maharshi is now in the second week of run and the film has maintained a consistent pace as far as box office collections are concerned. After enjoying a decent second Monday, Maharshi was touted to do a fine business on Tuesday as well. How good was day 13 for Maharshi at the worldwide box office? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections day 13 to know more about the same.
Day 13 At The Box Office
If reports are to be believed, Maharshi enjoyed yet another decent day at the box office with the collections being as good as day 12. However, it is being reported that there was a slight dip in the collections for the night shows, since it was raining.
Break-even Collections
Maharshi has already turned out to be a profitable ventures in many of the centres. If reports are to be believed, the film has entered the break-even zone in regions like UA, Karnataka etc. If reports are to be believed, the film has fetched Rs 9.63 crore from the 13 days of run in UA regions.
Worldwide Collections
Maharshi is expected to have fetched a total share of above Rs 2 crore at the worldwide box office on its 13th day at the worldwide box office, which are pretty decent numbers, considering it is a weekday.
Overtakes Srimanthudu
Meanwhile, Maharshi has reportedly overtaken the collections of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster movie Srimanthudu. The 2016 movie had made a share of Rs 87 crore which Maharshi overtook within 12 days of run.
Maharshi Collections
If reports are to be believed, the film made a share of Rs 87.63 crore from the 12 days of run. The film is expected to have somewhere around Rs 90 crore share within the 13 days of run in the theatres.
READ: Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 12): How Good Was The Second Monday For The Movie?