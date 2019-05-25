Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 16): A Decent Day For The Mahesh Babu Movie!

Day 16

Maharshi entered the third week of run in a good number of centres. There has been some reductions in shows for Maharshi at the worldwide centres with some movies like Aladdin, Sita etc., coming to the screens. However, Maharshi performer in a nominal way on its 16th day as well.

Bengaluru Centres

Maharshi continues to remain as the top grossing Telugu movie in Bengaluru region on the 16th day as well. What is more striking is that the film continues with as many as 81 shows/day in its third week in Bengaluru which is now a new record with respect to Telugu movies.

Chennai Box Office

Maharshi has above 12 shows/day in the centres in Chennai on its third week. The movie enjoyed a decent Friday and will surely go past the 1-crore mark today or tomorrow.

Worldwide Collections

If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi collected in between Rs 1-1.5 crore share on its 16th day as well at the worldwide box office. The film is nearing the 100-crore mark.