Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 16): A Decent Day For The Mahesh Babu Movie!
Maharshi is now in the third week of run in theatres and the Mahesh Babu movie has already made a huge mark at the box office. The movie is expected to get a long run and the recent trend suggests that all those expectations were spot on. The film never witnessed a huge drop which again is the sign of a true blockbuster. Maharshi has entered the third weekend of run in majority of the centres. This time, Maharshi has to face competitions from other releases as well. Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (Day 16) report to know more details regarding the collections of the movie.
Day 16
Maharshi entered the third week of run in a good number of centres. There has been some reductions in shows for Maharshi at the worldwide centres with some movies like Aladdin, Sita etc., coming to the screens. However, Maharshi performer in a nominal way on its 16th day as well.
Bengaluru Centres
Maharshi continues to remain as the top grossing Telugu movie in Bengaluru region on the 16th day as well. What is more striking is that the film continues with as many as 81 shows/day in its third week in Bengaluru which is now a new record with respect to Telugu movies.
Chennai Box Office
Maharshi has above 12 shows/day in the centres in Chennai on its third week. The movie enjoyed a decent Friday and will surely go past the 1-crore mark today or tomorrow.
Worldwide Collections
If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi collected in between Rs 1-1.5 crore share on its 16th day as well at the worldwide box office. The film is nearing the 100-crore mark.