Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 17): Inching Towards Those Magical Figures?

Day 17 For Maharshi

As expected, Maharshi enjoyed a decent Saturday in almost all of its release centres. The occupancy rates for most of the shows in the major centres were good for the film especially in the AP/TS regions.

Bengaluru City

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film enjoyed yet another good day at the Bengaluru city. If the reports are to be believed, Maharshi is all set to go past the 5.75 crore mark in the Bengaluru city.

In Karnataka

Bengaluru has been the bests performing centre for Maharshi. If the reports are to be believed, Maharshi has gone the 8-crore share mark in Karnataka. If this reports are to be believed, this is the second consecutive film of Mahesh Babu to breach this mark.

USA Box Office

Maharshi continues its run in the USA even though with lesser number of shows. According to the reports, Maharshi has gone past the $1.8 M mark and is expected to end its run with $1.9M.

Worldwide Box Office Collections

Maharshi enjoyed a good third Saturday. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of Rs 2 crore on its 17th day. Some of the reports claim that the film is inching towars the magical figures of 100-crore share mark.