Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 17): Inching Towards Those Magical Figures?
Maharshi continues to be front runner at the box office and the Mahesh Babu movie has been consistently crossing new milestones. The film, which is in the third week of run has the potential and fuel to go ahead even further. Maharshi was expected to enjoy yet another good weekend and the early trends on Saturday were in favour of Maharshi with the film all et to enjoy yet another good day at the box office. How well did Maharshi perform on its 17th day at the worldwide box office? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (Day 17) report to get a clearer picture regarding this.
Day 17 For Maharshi
As expected, Maharshi enjoyed a decent Saturday in almost all of its release centres. The occupancy rates for most of the shows in the major centres were good for the film especially in the AP/TS regions.
Bengaluru City
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film enjoyed yet another good day at the Bengaluru city. If the reports are to be believed, Maharshi is all set to go past the 5.75 crore mark in the Bengaluru city.
In Karnataka
Bengaluru has been the bests performing centre for Maharshi. If the reports are to be believed, Maharshi has gone the 8-crore share mark in Karnataka. If this reports are to be believed, this is the second consecutive film of Mahesh Babu to breach this mark.
USA Box Office
Maharshi continues its run in the USA even though with lesser number of shows. According to the reports, Maharshi has gone past the $1.8 M mark and is expected to end its run with $1.9M.
Worldwide Box Office Collections
Maharshi enjoyed a good third Saturday. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have collected a share of Rs 2 crore on its 17th day. Some of the reports claim that the film is inching towars the magical figures of 100-crore share mark.