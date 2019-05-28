English
    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 19): Mahesh Babu Movie Continues To Be The Topper?

    By Staff
    |

    Maharshi has found a firm position in the list of the biggest ever grossers in the history of Telugu cinema. The fact that the film is continuing to draw crowds even in its third week of run underlines the above statement. Mahesh Babu's 25th movie is a film which apart from entertaining the viewers have inspired them as well. Not often we get films that has entertainment and social angle in equal proportions. This has worked out pretty well with the audiences. Maharshi has entered the third week and how well did the movie perform on the third Monday at the worldwide box office? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (Day 19) report to get the answers.

    Day 19 At The Box Office

    If reports are to be believed, there was a reduction in the collections, which is quite normal as the film is in the third week. However, the film continued to register good occupancy rates for the evening shows in the major centres, which again is a positive sign for the movie.

    In Karnataka

    Along with the AP/TS regions, Maharshi has performed exceedingly well in Karnataka as well. If the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, the film has fetched a distributor share of Rs 8 crore from its 19 days of run in Karnataka.

    UK Box Office

    Maharshi has done a decent business at the UK box office as well. The film reportedly has etched a non-Baahubali record out there by collecting around $110K from 18 days of its run so far in the theatres.

    Worldwide Collections

    If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have fetched around Rs 1-crore share on its 19th day at the worldwide box office, which are indeed great numbers. Reportedly, the film has already overtaken the gross collections of Khaidi No. 150, which had fetched around Rs 164 crore in its final run.

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:26 [IST]
