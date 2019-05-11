Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): An Excellent Second Day For The Mahesh Babu Movie

The Good Pre-booking For Day 2

Maharshi had already witnssed promising pre-bookings for the second day. With the advent of the positive reviews that it received, the pre-booking status rose to new heights and thus assuring the film yet another fabulous day even in centres outside AP/TS regions.

At The USA

On its first day, Maharshi reportedly fetched above $600K in the release centres across the US. The Mahesh Babu starrer is expected to have fetched almost the equal amount on day 2 as well. According to the reports, the film has touched the $900K mark till the late evening shows on Friday.

At Chennai Box Office

Maharshi opened on an extremely good note at the Chennai box office. The advance booking for the second day was solid. The film is expected to have collected around Rs 25 lakh on second day at the Chennai box office.

In Australia

The film went past the $100K mark on its very first day at the box office. Going by the trend and the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Maharshi is expected to have collected around $120K on its day 2.

Expected Worldwide Collections

Maharshi has reportedly enjoyed yet another fabulous day at the box office. It seems like the film would have collected around Rs 40 crore on its second day at the worldwide box office. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture.