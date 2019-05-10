English
    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): An Excellent Second Day For The Mahesh Babu Movie

    Maharshi has taken the box office by storm and the Mahesh Babu movie is all set for a long innings in the theatres. The film has turned out to be one of the best openers of the recent times with the film collecting huge from AP/TS and other regions as well. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, the film has grossed around Rs 50 crore on its day 1 and made a share of around Rs 32 crore. How well did the film perform on its second day in the theatres. Read Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2) report to know more.

    The Good Pre-booking For Day 2

    Maharshi had already witnssed promising pre-bookings for the second day. With the advent of the positive reviews that it received, the pre-booking status rose to new heights and thus assuring the film yet another fabulous day even in centres outside AP/TS regions.

    At The USA

    On its first day, Maharshi reportedly fetched above $600K in the release centres across the US. The Mahesh Babu starrer is expected to have fetched almost the equal amount on day 2 as well.

    At Chennai Box Office

    Maharshi opened on an extremely good note at the Chennai box office. The advance booking for the second day was solid. The film is expected to have collected around Rs 25 lakh on second day at the Chennai box office.

    In Australia

    The film went past the $100K mark on its very first day at the box office. Going by the trend and the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Maharshi is expected to have collected around $120K on its day 2.

    Expected Worldwide Collections

    Maharshi has reportedly enjoyed yet another fabulous day at the box office. It seems like the film would have collected around Rs 40 crore on its second day at the worldwide box office. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture.

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
