Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 23): Mahesh Babu Movie To Continue Its Fine Run?

Day 23 In Theatres

Maharshi has entered the fourth week of run in a decent number of theatres. For example, on its 23rd day, the film had as many as 97 shows in the Hyderabad city. At the same time, the film is playing in as many as 117 theatres in the Nizam regions. The movie registered decent occupancy rates on 23rd day as well.

The Other Releases

Meanwhile, two movies have come out in the theatres to offer stiff competition for Maharshi. Suriya's NGK and Falaknuma Das are the films that have come out. Maharshi lost some screens especially in regions outside AP/TS because of these releases.

Worldwide Collections

Maharshi is expected to have collected a share of Rs .4 - .6 crore on its 23rd day at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to have crossed the 180-crore mark at the worldwide box office as well.

The Weekend Ahead

None of the new releases have managed to get extremely positive reviews and they have been receiving mixed reviews. It seems like Maharshi will go on to enjoy a good run in the upcoming weekend as well and would reach newer heights.