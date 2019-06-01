English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 23): Mahesh Babu Movie To Continue Its Fine Run?

    By Staff
    |

    Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is now in the league of the top grossers of the Telugu film industry. Maharshi has now entered the fourth week of run in the theatres and is still continuing its good run in the theatres. The first three weeks were extremely good for the movie with the collections never witnessing a huge drop. Not many films of the recent times has managed to do this. As the film has entered the fourth week, it is eyeing yet another decent weekend ahead, How well did Maharshi perform on its fourth Friday at the box office. Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (day 23) report to know more about this.

    Day 23 In Theatres

    Maharshi has entered the fourth week of run in a decent number of theatres. For example, on its 23rd day, the film had as many as 97 shows in the Hyderabad city. At the same time, the film is playing in as many as 117 theatres in the Nizam regions. The movie registered decent occupancy rates on 23rd day as well.

    The Other Releases

    Meanwhile, two movies have come out in the theatres to offer stiff competition for Maharshi. Suriya's NGK and Falaknuma Das are the films that have come out. Maharshi lost some screens especially in regions outside AP/TS because of these releases.

    Worldwide Collections

    Maharshi is expected to have collected a share of Rs .4 - .6 crore on its 23rd day at the worldwide box office. The film is expected to have crossed the 180-crore mark at the worldwide box office as well.

    The Weekend Ahead

    None of the new releases have managed to get extremely positive reviews and they have been receiving mixed reviews. It seems like Maharshi will go on to enjoy a good run in the upcoming weekend as well and would reach newer heights.

    More MAHARSHI News

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue