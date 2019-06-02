English
    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 24): Will The Mahesh Babu Movie Cross This Milestone?

    By Staff
    |

    Maharshi has turned out to be the talk of Tollywood since more than three weeks. The film, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead roles, has seemingly ticked all the check boxes as far as its box office performances are considered. With the film good reviews from all over, Maharshi was expected to get a long and steady run, which the movie is enjoying at present. Maharshi is enjoying its fourth weekend of run in the theatres and that too in a decent number of screens. How good was the fourth Saturday for Maharshi? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (Day 24) report to know more about this.

    Day 24 At The Box Office

    Being a Saturday, Maharshi was expected to perform well in the top centres, which it reportedly did. The family audiences came in to the theatres in large numbers on its 24th day as well and the occupancy rates were decent.

    In Other Centres

    Maharshi continues to be one among the top performers in Bengaluru. The film is still running with a good number of shows. According to Bookmyshow, Maharshi has turned out to be the top grossing Telugu movie of this week. It has also overtaken Bharat Ane Nenu in some of the centres in Bengaluru. In Chennai, the film continues it run with a few shows.

    Worldwide Collections

    From the AP/TS regions alone, Maharshi is expected to have fetched a share of around Rs .2-.4 crore on its 24th day at the box office. The worldwide share is expected to be above Rs .5 crore.

    Will It Go Past This Milestone?

    At the same time, it is being widely believed that Maharshi has gone past the Rs 100-crore mark share at the worldwide box office. It has already gone past the 175-crore gross mark by the end of the third week. Now, all eyes are on whether the film could touch the 200-crore gross mark. If it manages to do that, it would be a great achievement for the movie. Maharshi is expected to enjoy a good run in the upcoming days well since none of the new releases has made a huge impact so far,

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 7:39 [IST]
