Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 26): Mahesh Babu Movie Is Simply UNSTOPPABLE!
Maharshi continues to perform pretty well at the box office. The Mahesh Babu movie is set to complete the fourth week of run in the theatres. Maharshi had enjoyed yet another good weekend at the box office with the film offering a very tight competition to the other releases of this week such as NGK and Falakunama Das. Maharshi has been doing a steady business during the weekdays and we have seen that happen in the due course of its run. Now, Maharshi faced one more Monday test at the box office. How well did Maharshi perform on its fourth Monday? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (Day 26) report to know more about this.
Day 26 Collections
There is no stopping Maharshi. Despite being a working day and the film being in its fourth week, Maharshi performed in a very decent manner at the box office with the best performing centres by AP/TS. The film is expected to have collected a share of around Rs .3 crore on day 26 from AP/TS regions.
At Bengaluru Box Office
Maharshi has been doing an excellent business in the theatres across the Bengaluru regions. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have made a share of above Rs 5.7 crore from its run so far in the Bengaulru theatres.
Overseas Collections
Maharshi has done a good business at the overseas box office even though it is a fact that the film failed to break many big records. If the reports are to be believed, the film is expected to have made a share of above Rs 10.5 crore from its run so far in the theatres.
Worldwide Collections
The recent reports doing the rounds reveal that the film has gone past the 100-crore share mark. Considering the 26th day collections, now Maharshi is expected to have collected above Rs 103-crore share at the worldwide box office.