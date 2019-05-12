Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 3): The Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Racing Ahead!

Yet Another Good Day

Being a Saturday, the film was rightly expected to perform extremely well and the rush in the theatres rightly suggest the same. The film reportedly continued to register house full shows in most of the centres.

USA Box Office

Maharshi enjoyed yet another extremely good day at the US box office. The film went past the $1M mark early this morning itself. The film is expected to have taken its tally to around $1.2 within the first 3 days of run.

Day 3 At Chennai Box Office

According to the reports, Maharshi collected Rs 36 lakh from the Chennai regions alone from the first 2 days of run. The film enjoyed a very good third day at the Chennai box office and is expected to have taken its tally to above Rs 50 lakh.

Other Regions

Maharshi is reportedly doing a very good business in other regions in Tamil Nadu as well. The movie is reportedly doing a very good business in Karnataka regions as well. If reports are to be believed, the film has went past the Rs 10 crore mark in Karnataka.

Expected 3 Days Collections

Maharshi is reportedly racing ahead at the box office. The collections on day 3 to has reached newer heights. Some of the reports doing the rounds claim that the film has went past the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Let us wait for the official announcement to know the same.