Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Phenomenal First Weekend For The Movie

A Fabulous Fourth Day

Maharshi enjoyed a fabulous Sunday and if the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, the film registered record collections on Sunday too. With the support of the family audiences, who have taken up the movie, Maharshi enjoyed yet another excellent day. In AP/TS regions, the movie reportedly fetched huge collections on Day 4.

At The US Box Office

The movie went past the $1M at the USA box office on Saturday and the movie has reportedly registered good collections on Sunday also. The movie is expected to have went past the $1.5M also at the US box office on its first weekend.

At The Kerala Box Office

Reportedly, Maharshi turned out to be the top day 1 grossing Telugu movie at the Kerala box office. The film reportedly fetched good collections in the next 3 days as well and thus, registering record collections by a Telugu movie at the Kerala box office on the first weekend.

Karnataka Regions

Maharshi enjoyed a record number of shows at the Bangalore city. According to the reports, the film has went past the Rs 2.5 crore share within the first 3 days of run. The film is expected to have gone past the 3 crore share mark in Bangalore city within the first weekend of run.

Worldwide Box Office

Maharshi has rightly enjoyed a very good first weekend at the worldwide box office. The collections of the film in the regions outside AP/TS regions are also extremely good. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is expected to have gone past the 65 crore share mark at the worldwide box office within the first weekend. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture regarding the same.