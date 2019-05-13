Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 4): A Phenomenal First Weekend For The Movie
Maharshi has turned out to be the talk of Tollywood with the Mahesh Babu movie turning out to be one of the best performing movies at the box office. Not often we get to see films with huge expectations living up to the huge buzz, but Maharshi has definitely managed to impress the viewers with its strong content, perfect packaging and impressive performances. Maharshi has enjoyed a four days long weekend at the box office window. The first 3 days were extremely good for the movie. How well did the movie perform on the fourth day? Read Maharshi box office collections (day 4) report to get the answers regarding the same.
A Fabulous Fourth Day
Maharshi enjoyed a fabulous Sunday and if the reports that are doing the rounds are to be believed, the film registered record collections on Sunday too. With the support of the family audiences, who have taken up the movie, Maharshi enjoyed yet another excellent day. In AP/TS regions, the movie reportedly fetched huge collections on Day 4.
At The US Box Office
The movie went past the $1M at the USA box office on Saturday and the movie has reportedly registered good collections on Sunday also. The movie is expected to have went past the $1.5M also at the US box office on its first weekend.
At The Kerala Box Office
Reportedly, Maharshi turned out to be the top day 1 grossing Telugu movie at the Kerala box office. The film reportedly fetched good collections in the next 3 days as well and thus, registering record collections by a Telugu movie at the Kerala box office on the first weekend.
Karnataka Regions
Maharshi enjoyed a record number of shows at the Bangalore city. According to the reports, the film has went past the Rs 2.5 crore share within the first 3 days of run. The film is expected to have gone past the 3 crore share mark in Bangalore city within the first weekend of run.
Worldwide Box Office
Maharshi has rightly enjoyed a very good first weekend at the worldwide box office. The collections of the film in the regions outside AP/TS regions are also extremely good. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is expected to have gone past the 65 crore share mark at the worldwide box office within the first weekend. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture regarding the same.
READ: Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 3): The Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Racing Ahead!