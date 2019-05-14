Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 5): Secures High Marks For the Monday Test?

The 100-Crore Club

It has been officially confirmed that Maharshi has joined the 100-crore club at the worldwide box office. The makers of the film officially revealed that the film collected above Rs 100 crore from the first four days of run at the worldwide box office.

The Monday Test

Going by the reports that have been doing the rounds on social media, Maharshi has passed the Monday test in style with the film registering good collections in the release centres. Especially in AP/TS regions, the film continued to register house full shows.

US Box Office

According to the reports, the film has collected around $1.42 M from the US box office till the evening shows on Monday. The movie is expected to have gone past the $1.5 M mark by this time.

In Other Centres

Chennai and Bangalore continue to be among the top performing centres for Maharshi with the film registering good footfalls on Monday as well. In UAE/GCC regions too, the film has turned out to be one of the best performing Telugu movies of the year.

5 Days Collections

The film has already gone past the 100-crore mark and going by the reports doing the rounds, the film is expected to have taken its tally to Rs 120-125 crore from the first 5 days of run in the theatres. Let us wait for the official update to get a clear picture.